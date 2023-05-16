Unemployment in Scotland rises slightly but remains low

Scotland's employment rate was down but remains above 75.3%

Unemployment in Scotland has risen slightly but remains lower than the UK's 3.9%, according to new figures.

The Office for National Statistics (ONS) reported an estimated 86,000 adults - or 3.1% - seeking work in the first three months of the year.

The rate of employment in Scotland was down, but remains above 75.3%.

The figures indicate Scotland has not seen the same flow of people into the workforce that can be seen in England's figures.

Economic inactivity in Scotland - a measure of people unavailable for work - has risen (up 1.4% in the quarter, to 22.2%) and returned to a higher level than the UK as a whole (21%).

The figures released on Tuesday also give a measure of average pay change across the UK.

In January to March, pay including bonuses was 5.8% higher than the start of last year.

But after taking price inflation into account, the real value of those average earnings was down by 3%, and down by more for public sector workers than for those in the private sector.

Wellbeing Economy Secretary Neil Gray welcomed the figures.

He said: "We are working to create more high-quality jobs and increasing the number of employees earning at least the real living wage.

"The Scottish government is committed to supporting more people into work - including parents, disabled people and those with health and caring responsibilities - through employability and skills support, high-quality early learning and school age childcare provision, as well as improving access to flexible working."

Mr Gray added recent ONS data revealed a target to increase the employment rate of disabled people to 50% by 2023 had been met a year early.

He said figures showed 50.7% were in work in 2022.

