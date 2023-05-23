More than 1,600 offshore contractors set to strike over pay
More than 1,600 offshore contractors are set to strike next month in an ongoing pay row, a union has announced.
Unite officials last week said that about 600 workers at Bilfinger UK would take action after turning down a new offer.
But it has now confirmed 1,650 contractors will take part in the two planned 48-hour stoppages.
Bilfinger previously said it had procedures in place to minimise any potential disruption.
The strike action is scheduled for 1-3 June and 8-10 June.
Unite said the prospective action included electrical, production and mechanical technicians in addition to deck crew, scaffolders, crane operators, pipefitters and platers.
Riggers working for Bilfinger, Stork Technical Services and Sparrows Offshore Services will take part.
Unite general secretary Sharon Graham, said: "An army of 1,650 offshore workers are taking the fight to multibillion oil and gas corporations."
Bilfinger had said in a statement last week: "We respect the right for peaceful and planned strike action and will continue to engage with the unions, our clients and our colleagues to come to a positive resolution.
"Operational safety remains our top priority and we have procedures in place to minimise any potential disruption."