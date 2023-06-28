Hundreds to take part in fresh offshore strikes
Hundreds of offshore workers are to stage three new 48-hour strikes next month as part of an ongoing dispute over pay.
Nearly 500 Stork workers are due to be involved in the latest round of action.
The Unite union confirmed the industrial action was scheduled take place from 11-13 July, 18-20 July and 25-27 July.
It comes after members rejected a revised pay offer. Stork has been approached for a comment.
Earlier this month, hundreds of offshore workers accepted a new pay deal to bring their ongoing dispute to an end.
Unite said more than 700 members at Bilfinger UK agreed to the improved offer.