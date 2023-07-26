Driver strikes could hit Irn-Bru supplies - union
A union has warned that supplies of soft drink Irn-Bru could "dry up" after strike dates for workers at AG Barr were confirmed.
Ten truck and shunter drivers are set to walk out after voting for action at the company's production and distribution centre in Cumbernauld.
The ballot was held after Unite members rejected a 5% pay deal.
AG Barr described the offer as "fair and competitive" and said it had contingency plans in place.
On Wednesday Unite confirmed nine 24-hour walk-outs will take place between 11 August and 6 October.
A continuous ban on overtime will also begin on 8 August.
Earlier this month a ballot of members backed strike action by 83%.
Unite general secretary Sharon Graham said: "Supplies of Irn-Bru could dry up in a few weeks due to the key role our members carry out for AG Barr.
"The company is cash rich with £52.9m chilling in the bank. Yet they are offering our members a significant real-terms pay cut when they can easily afford to pay more.
"We will back our members all the way in their fight for better jobs, pay and conditions."
The union said AG Barr had not improved its offer despite increasing its revenue by 18.2%, to £317.6m in the last financial year.
It also said the company reported a net cash position of £52.9m.
An AG Barr spokeswoman said: "We're disappointed in the decision by around 10 of our Scottish based HGV1 drivers to take industrial action.
"We made an offer that we believe is fair and competitive - in line with what has been agreed with our other employees. We believe we have a responsibility to be fair to everyone.
"We have contingency plans in place to maintain customer service and we will continue to work with Unite representatives and ACAS to find a positive and constructive resolution."