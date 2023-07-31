Strike warning at Dumfries packaging plant over pay dispute
- Published
Strike action is looming at a Dumfries-based packaging plant in a dispute over pay, a union has warned.
About 100 Unite members launched an overtime ban at the DuPont Teijin Film (DTF) factory earlier this month.
But the union said on Monday it would have "no option" but to consider all-out strike action unless the company improved its pay offer.
Unite claims DTF "by-passed" agreed collective bargaining procedures to impose a wage rise of just over 3%.
The company has been approached for comment.
DTF supplies food packaging to major UK supermarkets, as well as institutional catering for hospitals, schools and home meals for the elderly.
The company makes polymer film for use in industrial packaging, as well as healthcare, alternative energy, electronics, electrical insulation and capacitors.
In June, Unite's membership voted in support of strike action before launching the overtime ban.
Unite general secretary Sharon Graham, said: "The imposition of a wage offer on the DuPont workforce in Dumfries is totally unacceptable.
"Just over 3% does next to nothing to help our members in this cost-of-living crisis.
"DuPont also shamefully by-passed the agreed bargaining processes and Unite representatives to impose this offer.
"If our members take the decision to escalate their industrial action, then they will have their union's full support in the fight for better jobs, pay and conditions."