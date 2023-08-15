Unemployment rate across Scotland rises to 4%
- Published
Scotland's unemployment rate rose to 4% in the three months to June, according to latest figures.
Data from the Office For National Statistics (ONS) reveals the figure is up 0.9% on the previous three months.
However, the Scottish figure is still below the rate for the UK as a whole, which stands at 4.2%
Meanwhile, wages grew at a record annual pace of 7.8% between April and June - the highest annual growth rate since comparable records began in 2001.
The latest ONS report also shows the percentage of Scots over 16 years old and in work fell by 1.1% to 74.2%.