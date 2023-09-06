Oil fights to retain its licence to drill

The price of natural gas has fallen and stabilised far more than anyone could have foreseen a year ago. It now trades around double the trend price before August 2021, when Russia began its squeeze on supply and prices began to rise. But the current price is far below the sky-high spikes seen last summer. For oil, at $90 per barrel, that is a welcome relief for energy users from the $120 peak, and the £2 litre of diesel.