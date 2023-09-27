Rosebank oil field given go-ahead by regulator

The Scottish Greens' climate spokesperson, Mark Ruskell MSP said: "This is an utter catastrophe for our climate and the worst possible choice at the worst possible time. It shows a total contempt for our environment and for future generations. "Last week Rishi Sunak took a match to his environmental commitments, now he's taking a flamethrower to what remains of the UK's environmental credibility. "In Scottish Climate Week of all weeks, and even as the first major storm of the year bears down upon us today, the Tories have shown a total disregard for our planet and mood of the nation."