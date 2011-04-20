Issues guide: Constitution

The Scottish Parliament was set up by an act of Westminster and, as such, decisions on Scotland's constitutional future are reserved.

For example, independence, even if backed in a referendum set up at Holyrood, would still require consent from London. The Scotland Bill, currently going through the UK Parliament, is to devolve new tax and borrowing powers to Holyrood, as well as devolving control in several other areas.

Here, BBC news online Scotland outlines the constitutional policies of the SNP, Scottish Labour, the Scottish Conservatives, the Scottish Liberal Democrats and the Scottish Greens.