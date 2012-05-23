Image caption There has been speculation that famous names like the Black Watch may be lost in military cutbacks

The MoD has said there is "no intention" to remove the historic names of Scotland's battalions as part of restructuring.

However Defence Minister Nick Harvey said no final decisions had been made about the future make-up of the Army.

Mr Harvey said there had been a "complete misunderstanding" that names like the Black Watch might be removed.

The SNP has called for "absolute clarity" on the link between battalions and recruiting grounds in Scotland.

It follows speculation about the extent of further cuts and suggestions battalions could be merged or axed.

A cross-party campaign was launched last week over fears names such as Black Watch and the Argyll and Sutherland Highlanders could disappear.

The SNP secured time for a special debate in the House of Commons.

Afterwards, SNP MP for Perth and North Perthshire Pete Wishart said: "While taking some encouragement from the minister apparently ruling out any threat to the golden thread of regimental names, cap badges and insignia, it is disappointing that he did nothing to unequivocally end the uncertainty over the future of our historic units. This is an issue about numbers as well as names."

The Royal Regiment of Scotland was formed in 2005 through the amalgamation and disbandment of some regiments to form five battalions.

Last week First Minister Alex Salmond described any move to drop the famous names as "arrogance" on the part of the UK government.

The MoD has insisted no final decisions have been made.

A spokesman said: "The secretary of state for defence has been clear that the regimental system is valuable and fundamental. We are not going to change that."