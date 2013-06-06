Audience plea for TV debate programme

BBC audience
The audience appeal will run until Thursday, 13 June

The BBC's Newsnight Scotland programme is appealing for members of the public to join its audience for a debate on issues associated with the independence referendum.

The programme makers would like to hear how women are engaging with the debate and the questions they want answered.

One issue is why women appear more reluctant to vote Yes in next year's referendum than men and whether independence supporters can do anything to change that.

The debate will be made up of an audience of women voters. If you have views and questions you would like to raise, then apply to take part by filling in the form below.

Host Jackie Bird will be joined by an expert panel which will deal with the questions you want answered.

The special programme will be recorded on Monday, 17 June, at BBC Scotland's Glasgow headquarters and participants will need to be available from 17:45 to 20:30.

Guidelines require the BBC to reflect a broad range of views.

To help us do this, we will ask all members of the audience whether they are associated with a political party and if they already have a view on the referendum.

Voters in Scotland will go to the polls on Thursday, 18 September, next year when they will be asked the straight yes/no question: "Should Scotland be an independent country?"

