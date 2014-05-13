Image caption Dick Douglas, pictured in the 1980s when he was a Scottish Labour MP

A former Labour MP who defected to the Scottish National Party has died at the age of 82.

Dick Douglas sat in the House of Commons for constituencies in Stirlingshire and Dunfermline during the 1970s, 1980s and 1990s.

He won the new Dunfermline West seat for Labour at the 1987 General Election, but in 1990 he left the party and joined the Scottish Nationalists.

First Minister Alex Salmond has paid tribute to Mr Douglas.

He called him an "extraordinary politician".

Mr Douglas, who left Westminster in 1992, was an active SNP member and took a strong stance against the Poll Tax which was brought in during Conservative rule at Westminster in the late 1980s and early 1990s.