Scotland Decides - Citizenship and Immigration
Does Scotland's size matter?
The BBC's Colletta Smith asks whether the size of Scotland's population matters to the referendum debate.
The 'Yes' constitution plan
The Scottish government's proposed Independence Bill is intended to lead to a written constitution for an independent Scotland.
Who will be Scottish?
What will Scottish independence do to people's identity, asks English born Sanjeev Kohli?
What's going on in Scotland?
Why is Scotland having an independence referendum, what are the arguments for and against, and do Scots actually want independence?