Scotland Decides - EU membership
Would Scotland be in EU?
The debate on EU membership for an independent Scotland focuses on two Treaties of the European Union articles.
Alex Salmond woos Europe
Can Scotland's first minister convince voters that an independent Scotland would not be isolated in Europe?
Europeans with an eye on Edinburgh
Scottish voters will decide whether to vote for independence in September. But what other European movements are hoping to upset the status quo?
What's going on in Scotland?
Why is Scotland having an independence referendum, what are the arguments for and against, and do Scots actually want independence?