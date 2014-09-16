Scottish referendum: Key talking points for young people

People in Scotland will vote in the referendum on the nation's future on 18 September, when they will be asked the Yes/No question: "Should Scotland be an independent country?"

Still not decided? Newsbeat presenter Chris Smith has taken a quick (well, not really that quick) walk up Ben Nevis to get a better view on the key talking points.

Video produced by Chris Smith, Jimmy Blake and John Lawrence

