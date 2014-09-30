Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Angela Constance is currently the minister for youth employment

Scottish Youth Employment Minister Angela Constance is to become the third person to contest the deputy leadership of the SNP.

The Almond Valley MSP will compete against Transport Minister Keith Brown and SNP Treasury spokesman Stewart Hosie for the job.

The contest was triggered by Alex Salmond's decision to step down as first minister and SNP leader.

Current deputy Nicola Sturgeon is so far the only candidate to replace him.

It is understood Ms Constance will make a formal announcement that she is standing on Wednesday.

The SNP's new leadership team will be decided in a vote by party members, after Mr Salmond's decision to step down in the wake of the Scottish independence referendum "No" vote.

Ms Constance, who has been an MSP since 2007, was named as Scotland's first dedicated youth jobs minister in 2011, amid concern about high unemployment rates among young people.

The former social worker and West Lothian councillor was later promoted to the Scottish cabinet.