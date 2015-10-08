Image copyright PA Image caption The latest security improvements at Holyrood were prompted by a review following an incident at the parliament in Ottawa

Almost £2m will be spent on upgrading security at the Scottish Parliament.

The £1.8m sum will pay for improvements in the Edinburgh complex's service yard at the rear of the site.

The move follows a review which was prompted by events in Ottawa, Canada, last October when a gunman entered the parliament building there.

Two years ago a new £6.48m security entrance at the Holyrood parliament was opened as part of steps to "safeguard" the wellbeing of visitors.