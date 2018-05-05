Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption The All Under One Banner event saw thousands of people parade through the city centre of Glasgow

Tens of thousands of Scottish independence supporters have marched through Glasgow.

The organisers of the annual All Under One Banner event said they hoped about 40,000 people would attend, but said early estimates were up to 80,000.

The march left Kelvingrove Park at 11:30 and ended with a rally on Glasgow Green.

The event is one of a series being held across Scotland by All Under One Banner.

They estimated 20,000 people took part in last year's Glasgow march.

Police Scotland said there were an estimated 35,000 at Saturday's procession.

Image copyright Jamie Cameron Image caption Thousands hit the streets of Glasgow for the Scottish independence march

Image caption Organisers had expected about 40,000 would attend the demonstration

Image copyright AFP Image caption The march snaked through the city centre towards Glasgow Green

All Under One Banner describes itself as a "pro-independence organisation whose core aim is to march at regular intervals until Scotland is free" and says it is open to "everyone who desires to live in an independent nation".

Co-ordinator Neil Mackay said he was confident that a second referendum would happen soon.

"We are expecting up to 40,000 people today on the streets of Glasgow, and then we have a political rally at Glasgow Green," he said.

"The purpose is to grow the movement, to galvanise us and bring more people on board, and to give as good a representation of the movement as we can."

"As far as we're all concerned there will be another independence referendum, and it'll be before 2021 when Brexit finally happens. We're ready, and we'll be doing this every year all over Scotland."

Mr Mackay said people had travelled from all over Scotland and further afield for the march.

He added: "People are also coming from England, we've got a strong English Scots for Yes contingent on the march today which is great.

"There's a delegation from Germany, and from people all around the world who have had flights and hotels booked for months."

The event also featured music and speeches, with marchers urged to "bring your flags, banners, pipes and drums".