Holyrood's standards committee is to rule on whether to suspend former government minister Mark McDonald from parliament after a harassment probe.

Mr McDonald quit as early years minister after admitting sending an "inappropriate" message to a woman.

BBC Scotland understands that the Commissioner for Ethical Standards in Public Life has found the MSP guilty of sexual harassment based on that case.

However no evidence was found to support another complaint against him.

Mr McDonald's former SNP colleague James Dornan had claimed that the then-minister had "used his position" to "harass" a member of staff. The Press and Journal newspaper reported that Mr McDonald has been urged to pursue a defamation action after the ethics watchdog cleared him of this complaint.

Members on the standards committee will decide whether to sanction or potentially suspend Mr McDonald over the report's findings at a meeting later this morning.

Mr McDonald has previously said that he is "morally justified" in staying on as an independent MSP, having quit the SNP group, although other members including First Minister Nicola Sturgeon have urged him to stand down.

The Aberdeen Donside representative left his ministerial role in November 2017 after reports that he had sent a social media message to a woman which contained a reference to a sex act.

He initially said that "some of my previous actions have been considered to be inappropriate", before later conceding that his actions had caused "considerable distress and upset".

Mr McDonald was subsequently suspended from the SNP after "new information" about his behaviour came to light, and he was absent from parliament for four months while this was investigated by the party. He quit the SNP group in March 2018, but returned to Holyrood as an independent MSP saying he would "keep my head down and do the job that I was elected to do".

Holyrood's standards committee called in the ethics watchdog later that month, after Mr Dornan wrote to them claiming that Mr McDonald had harassed a member of his staff.

The Glasgow Cathcart MSP claimed that the unnamed woman was "so unwell due to stress" that she was admitted to hospital having suffered a stroke, and said that while she was "under other immense pressure" it had been "compounded by a member who should have known better and who, in my opinion, used his position to harass her".

BBC Scotland understands that while the commissioner's report finds Mr McDonald guilty of harassment based on the case which sparked his resignation as a minister, it clears him of the allegations made by Mr Dornan.

There have also been newspaper reports that Mr McDonald will be criticised for borrowing money from another Holyrood staff member and taking three weeks to pay it back.

The committee is to announce its conclusions after its second session of considering the commissioner's report later on Thursday. The sanctions available to them - which have to be signed off by parliament - run up to temporarily excluding members from Holyrood without pay.

However, MSPs cannot be forced to stand down entirely unless they are jailed for a year or more. The Scottish Lib Dems have called for this to change, saying a system of recall should be set up to "sack MSPs in cases of proven misconduct".

There were also calls for reform of Holyrood payments after it emerged that Mr McDonald was automatically given a £7,270 "resettlement grant" after leaving his ministerial role.