The Alex Salmond Show began broadcasting in November last year

The Alex Salmond Show on Kremlin-backed TV channel RT breached broadcasting rules, media watchdog Ofcom has ruled.

The regulator investigated "audience tweets" used in the former Scottish first minister's show on the Russian broadcaster, which aired last year.

It found they were presented as having come from viewers, but most were posted by the programme's production staff.

An Ofcom spokeswoman said: "We found this programme broke our rules by misleading its audience."

The inaugural episode of the Alex Salmond Show, which is broadcast on Russian state-funded broadcaster RT, featured an interview with ousted Catalan President Carles Puigdemont.

It also included messages which former SNP MP Mr Salmond said had been selected from an "avalanche of tweets and emails".

One was labelled as being from a Twitter account which does not exist - something production company Slàinte Media said at the time was due to a "transcription error" in a misspelled username.

Another tweet was only published after the show had aired, which the company said had been emailed in and only posted publicly by its author after he had seen it broadcast.

Slàinte Media said a further tweet from series director Luisa St John had been "used for the filmed rehearsal and left in the final programme cut in a simple error".

When Ofcom announced its probe in December last year, a spokesman for the production company - which is run by Mr Salmond and fellow former SNP MP Tasmina Ahmed-Sheikh - said it would be "happy to co-operate with the investigation" and was "confident of a satisfactory outcome".