Wings Over Scotland channel reopens

Image caption Stuart Campbell is Scotland's best known political blogger

A YouTube channel run by the Scottish independence blog Wings Over Scotland has been allowed to reopen.

It was shut down at the weekend after the BBC claimed 13 videos that had been uploaded to the channel breached its copyright.

YouTube has now allowed the channel to return, but without the videos at the centre of the row.

The BBC has been given two weeks to start an appeal against the decision through the courts.

If no appeal is lodged, the 13 videos will also be allowed to return to the Wings Over Scotland channel.

The BBC has been widely criticised by independence supporters over its decision to ask for the videos to be taken down, with former first minister Alex Salmond writing to the corporation's director general to express his concerns about the move.

YouTube operates a "three strikes" policy, which means anyone accused of at least three copyright infringements automatically has their channel removed.

In an interview with BBC Scotland on Wednesday, Mr Campbell insisted the videos using BBC material that had been posted on his channel should not have been taken down as they were covered by "fair dealing" exemptions to copyright law.

The exemption allows material to be used for the purposes of "criticism, review and reporting current events".

Image copyright Wings Over Scotland Image caption Mr Campbell posted an email he received from YouTube on his blog

The channel of another prominent independence campaigner, Peter Curran, was also closed after the BBC highlighted copyrighted material on it.

Mr Campbell has said the takedown notice had been sent to YouTube by a "specialist intellectual lawyer at the BBC's legal department in London".

And he has claimed the BBC appeared to be targeting pro-independence channels while turning a blind eye to other political sites that used its material - an accusation strongly denied by the broadcaster, which says it has taken similar action against channels "across the political spectrum".

A spokesman for the BBC said it regularly took action to protect its copyright "whenever we receive complaints about large volumes of our material being posted or used without authorisation".

The corporation has not yet said whether it will begin legal action in an attempt to prevent the 13 videos returning to the Wings Over Scotland channel.