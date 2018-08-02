How do tests for P1 pupils work?

Image copyright Thinkstock Image caption Pupils are assessed in reading, writing and numeracy in P1, P4, P7 and S3

Standardised tests for P1 pupils have come under scrutiny after it was revealed teachers have raised concerns about them with ministers.

Correspondence from teachers revealed by a Scottish Lib Dem freedom of information request suggested some children had been left in tears by "unnecessary and cruel" national testing.

But the Scottish government says assessments help teachers check pupils' progress, and insists it is listening to the views of staff.

BBC Scotland education correspondent Jamie McIvor explains how the tests work, and what part the data gathered play in learning.

Standardised assessments were introduced for P1 pupils across Scotland during the last school year - they were piloted in certain areas during 2016-17.

They replaced the range of different assessments carried out by individual councils. However, carrying out assessments in P1 is not a totally new concept.

The standardised assessments for P1 children are very informal and designed to be suitable for four and five-year-olds.

They take the form of multiple choice questions on a computer.

They can be carried out at any point in the school year and there is no need for the whole class to take part in the assessments at the same time. Indeed, children might be assessed individually over several days or weeks.

The aim of the Primary 1 assessments is to gather information on a child's ability in literacy and numeracy when they start school.

There is evidence that five-year-olds from disadvantaged backgrounds may be 18 months or so behind their peers from better off backgrounds.

Image copyright PA Image caption The government has pledged to close the attainment gap between Scotland's wealthiest and most deprived pupils

Children do not pass or fail the assessments, nor do they have to prepare for them. The government has stressed all along that these are not "high stakes tests".

A child's performance does not have a direct effect on their education - the assessments aren't used to stream, set or judge children.

However, teachers may look at how individual children have done and use that information to help decide what might be appropriate for them - for instance, it could be apparent that a child needs extra help.

Crucially the P1 data cannot be used to judge the performance of a school or individual teacher - it assesses where a child is at as their formal education is getting under way and before a teacher or school might have made a big difference.

One reason for getting P1s to take part is to gain data to provide a benchmark which can then be used to measure how much progress children have made by P4, P7 and S3.

For instance, the overall range of data could highlight what schemes to raise attainment are working better than others.

In future years, the annual trends for schools might also be used to help assess whether the school is making progress closing the attainment gap.