NHS Tayside writes to MSP over payment claim

Image copyright SCOTTISH PARLIAMENTARY CORPORATE BODY Image caption Lesley McLay left NHS Tayside last week after being on sick leave since April

The chairman of NHS Tayside has sent Labour MSP Jenny Marra details of payments made to the troubled health board's former chief executive.

Ms Marra claimed on Monday that Lesley McLay had received a package worth more than £300,000 when she left last week.

The health board later said claims made about "any sum of money received by Ms McLay are categorically untrue".

Chairman John Brown has now written to Ms Marra with details of the payments given to Ms McLay.

Details have not been made public, and Ms Marra, who is convener of Holyrood's public audit committee, has not yet responded to a request for comment.

The health board said the payments were "legal and contractual entitlements and no additional payments have or will be made by NHS Tayside".

BBC Scotland understands the payments include a £90,000 statutory payoff.

Management shakeup

NHS Tayside's top management team was replaced after cash from a charity endowment fund was used to pay for projects including a new IT system.

The health board has received Scottish government "brokerage" loans of £33.2m in the past five years.

Ms McLay left the health board last week after going on sick leave in April, the day after being told she could no longer continue in the role.

Ms Marra told BBC Scotland on Monday: "I understand today that the golden handshake that Lesley McLay has received is over £300,000."

And she claimed the payments were a "slap in the face for everyone working in NHS Tayside and for the people of Tayside" as Ms McLay had "presided over financial chaos in NHS Tayside".

Responding to Ms Marra's comments on Monday, NHS Tayside said claims made about "any sum of money received by Ms McLay are categorically untrue".

A spokeswoman added: "As with any NHS Tayside employee, Ms McLay received what she was contractually entitled to and nothing more upon leaving the organisation."