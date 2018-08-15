Scotland's new police chief announced

Image copyright Scottish Parliament Image caption Mr Livingstone had been acting as the force's interim chief since last year

Iain Livingstone has been confirmed as the new chief constable of Police Scotland.

Mr Livingstone had been in interim charge of the national force, which is the second biggest in the UK, since last autumn.

He stepped in while the previous chief constable, Phil Gormley, was being investigated over allegations of gross misconduct.

Mr Gormley quit in February despite continuing to deny any wrongdoing.

Mr Livingstone will formally take up the post on 27 August, and will have a salary of £216,549.

He will be responsible for leading Police Scotland's 22,000 officers and civilian staff. The force has an annual budget of more than £1bn.

'Policing has been my life'

Mr Livingstone has been a deputy chief constable since Police Scotland was formed in 2013 having previously served with the Lothian and Borders force, where he was head of CID.

He said he was "extremely proud and humbled" to be appointed to the top job on a permanent basis, and that "policing has been my life and the demands on it are developing faster today than at any time in my career."

Mr Livingstone added: "It is my job now to lead and drive change in policing to adapt to those challenges and to build on the values, ethos and traditions of policing in Scotland that first attracted me to this profession 26-years ago."

Image copyright PA Image caption Mr Livingstone replaces Phil Gormley, who quit as chief constable in February

Mr Livingstone graduated in law from the Universities of Aberdeen and Strathclyde, working as a solicitor in Glasgow, Edinburgh and London before joining the police in 1992.

His career has included external attachments to the Police Ombudsman for Northern Ireland as a special investigator, to Her Majesty's Inspectorate of Constabulary as a member of Lord Bonomy's review of corroboration, and he currently sits on the Scottish Sentencing Council.

He was awarded the Queens Police Medal in May 2015, and had been widely regarded as the frontrunner for the chief constable job.

Mr Livingstone was one of three candidates who were put through a series of tests and interviews by the Scottish Police Authority (SPA) over a six week period.

SPA chairwoman Susan Deacon described Mr Livingstone as an "outstanding police leader who has made an exceptional contribution to policing in Scotland".

The appointment was welcomed by Scotland's justice secretary, Humza Yousaf, who said Mr Livingstone had "demonstrated he has the right qualities to lead Police Scotland as the service continues to enhance its ability to tackle crime and keep people safe."

Candidates for the