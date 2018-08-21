Image copyright PA Image caption Labour Party leader Jeremy Corbyn was in Lanark on the second day of a four day tour of Scotland

Jeremy Corbyn said he was "very confident" of his party gaining Scottish seats at the next general election.

The Labour leader was speaking on the second of a four-day visit to Scotland.

The party gained six seats north of the border at the last Westminster election in 2017, which was five more than the one won in 2015.

Labour is targeting a number of SNP-held constituencies where swings of less than 1% would be required to win.

They include Glasgow East, Airdrie and Shotts, Lanark and Hamilton East, Motherwell and Wishaw, Inverclyde and Dunfermline and West Fife.

Image copyright PA Image caption The Labour leader meeting early selected candidates in target Westminster constituencies

Speaking as he met with Labour candidates in New Lanark, Lanarkshire, Mr Corbyn said: "It's very important to win in all parts of the UK.

"We want to gain seats in Scotland, we gained some in the general election, we want to gain a lot more.

"We're very confident that we're getting more and more support, more and more members being very active in the party and lots of campaigning going on."

Mr Corbyn's tour began on Monday with a visit to a bus firm in Falkirk where he faced questions over the ongoing row over anti-Semitism.

He also attended the Edinburgh International Book Festival, where he said he believed the party was facing greater hostility from the media "than we've probably ever had before".