Former first minister Alex Salmond has denied sexual misconduct allegations made against him.

According to the Daily Record, the claims date back to 2013 when he was in office.

In a statement he said he was taking the Scottish government to court to challenge a complaints procedure which had been activated against him.

A spokesman for the Scottish government said it would "defend its position vigorously".

Mr Salmond said some of the claims were "patently ridiculous".

The Daily Record claims Mr Salmond has been reported to police over allegations he sexually assaulted two staff members at the first minister's official residence at Bute House in Edinburgh.

'Unjust and unlawful'

In his statement, Mr Salmond denied the allegations and said that "on the advice of Senior Counsel" he had been complaining to the Permanent Secretary to the Scottish government that the complaints procedure was "unjust" and "unlawful".

"Even now I have not been allowed to see and therefore to properly challenge the case against me," he said. "I have not been allowed to see the evidence.

"I have tried everything, including offers of conciliation, mediation and legal arbitration to resolve these matters both properly and amicably. This would have been in everybody's interests, particularly those of the two complainants.

"All of these efforts have been rejected."

Mr Salmond said that "with great reluctance" he had launched a judicial review at the Court of Session.

A Scottish government spokesman said: "We can confirm that Alex Salmond has initiated legal proceedings against the Scottish government and as a result we are restricted in what we can say.

"However, the Scottish government will defend its position vigorously. As a matter of principle and integrity, it is vital that any allegations of harassment are treated seriously and investigated thoroughly, regardless of the identity of the party involved."

Mr Salmond, who previously served as MP for Banff and Buchan