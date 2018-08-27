Image copyright Getty Images

Opposition parties are calling for more details of the Scottish government's handling of sexual harassment complaints against Alex Salmond.

Two civil servants lodged complaints in January about Mr Salmond's behaviour while he was first minister.

Mr Salmond has strongly denied any claims of harassment or criminality.

The Scottish Conservatives and Labour are pressing for "full transparency" about the investigation carried out by Scottish government officials.

It emerged on Thursday that Mr Salmond has been under investigation since January when allegations were made relating to his time in office as first minister.

Mr Salmond has criticised the Scottish government's complaints procedure and is challenging its procedures in court.

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon said she had known about the allegations since April and was first informed by Mr Salmond himself.

She said she had not intervened in the process, which is being conducted by the Scottish government's top civil servant, Leslie Evans.

Labour has submitted a freedom of information request for minutes of meetings between the Ms Sturgeon, and her predecessor while the investigation was under way.

The SNP leader said the complaints were being investigated by the Scottish government - and had not been shared with her party.

'Legal constraints'

She said: "Obviously, the Scottish government is extremely restricted in what it can say right now because we have legal constraints and legal reasons associated with potential legal proceedings.

"But one thing I would say is that this issue, as we now know, has been under investigation within the Scottish government for eight months and it has been treated entirely confidentially and it's important that continues to be the case."

Image caption Ms Sturgeon said details of the investigation should, for the moment, remain confidential

Labour's Rhoda Grant said: "Members of the public understand that the government will be restricted in some regards due to Mr Salmond's legal action against them, but basic details surrounding these meetings should be released to them.

"The allegations against Alex Salmond are incredibly serious. His meetings with the head of a government that was investigating him must not be kept under wraps."

'Clear public interest'

Meanwhile, the Conservative MSP Annie Wells has raised concerns in a letter written to the head of the civil service in Scotland, Leslie Evans, who headed the investigation.

The Glasgow MSP has asked if the government was aware of the allegations against Mr Salmond before formal complaints were lodged at the start of the year.

Her letter to Ms Evans states: "I believe we need to know whether these allegations were ever brought to the attention of the Scottish government prior to January 2018.

"There is a clear public interest in getting a definitive answer as to whether any complaints against the former first minister were made in this period and whether any Scottish government officials or ministers were informed about them."

Ms Wells has also called for the government to "instigate an independent review in order to find out the answer".