Hundreds of SNP members have met in Edinburgh to discuss a new economic blueprint for independence.

The national assembly meeting was part of a series of events aimed at gathering views on the findings of the Growth Commission.

Published in May, it set out a recommendations for the economy in an independent Scotland.

Meetings have already been held in Ayr and Aviemore, ahead of the party's autumn conference in October.

The SNP said about 500 people attended the Edinburgh assembly.

The Growth Commission was set up by Nicola Sturgeon and chaired by former SNP MSP Andrew Wilson.

Its proposals included keeping Sterling without a formal currency union after Scotland leaves the UK.

A separate Scottish currency could be set up after a period of about a decade, but only if six key economic tests were met, the commission said.

The move would see the Bank of England continue to set interest rates and other monetary policy in the years after independence.

The commission also said it would take 10 years to get Scotland's deficit rate under control, while an independent Scotland would take up to 25 years to match the economic performance of other small countries such as Denmark, Sweden, Norway and New Zealand.

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon said the report sets out an alternative to Westminster's "austerity", but the document has been criticised by some Yes supporters.

SNP depute leader Keith Brown, who chaired the Edinburgh event, said: "Our party and the independence movement is in great health."

He added: "Wide-ranging and vibrant debates on the Sustainable Growth Commission, and a great deal besides, in the Highlands and in Ayrshire will be followed by the biggest event yet, today in Edinburgh.

"And this is just the start of the conversation.

"Specially-built resources will allow branches from across the country the opportunity to have their say on the work of the Sustainable Growth Commission, and wider discussions are ongoing."