Scottish Brexit minister Mike Russell is to update MSPs on preparations for the "worst case scenario" of the UK leaving the EU without a deal.

Brexiteer MPs have warned Theresa May that they are not prepared to back her plans, raising fears of a no-deal exit.

Mr Russell will tell MSPs that the plan drawn up at Chequers by Mrs May's team is not "in any way acceptable".

He will instead repeat the Scottish government's argument that the UK should stay in the EU's single market.

The Scottish Conservatives said Mr Russell's speech was "aimed at stoking division in the hope it pushed up support for Scottish independence".

MPs and MSPs have returned from the summer recess to a pivotal moment in the Brexit process, as Mrs May attempts to sell her vision of Brexit to both European leaders and her own Conservative Party.

Former Brexit minister Steve Baker told the BBC on Monday that up to 80 Eurosceptic MPs were ready to rebel against the prime minister's plans, warning of a "catastrophic split" in the party.

No 10 contends that its plan is the "only one on the table" which can deliver Brexit while avoiding a hard border on the island of Ireland.

However Mr Russell will tell MSPs on Tuesday that there is not a straightforward choice between Mrs May's plans and no deal at all.

He will say: "The Tories want to force people to choose between the disaster of a hard Brexit outside the single market and the catastrophe of a no-deal Brexit.

"That is an utterly false choice - and no one should be fooled into thinking that that makes Chequers in any way acceptable.

"We will continue to make the case, vigorously, for membership of the European single market - which is around eight times bigger than the UK market alone - and customs union."

Mr Russell will urge the Conservatives to "rule out a no-deal outcome immediately", but add that the Scottish government is doing "the responsible thing by making sure we have plans in place just in case we face that worst case scenario".

'Stoking division'

Opposition MSPs will get the chance to question Mr Russell following his statement in the Holyrood chamber.

The Scottish Conservatives said the speech was "nothing to do with the wellbeing of Scotland's people or economy after we leave the EU".

Constitution spokesman Adam Tomkins said: "Mike Russell's words are aimed at stoking division in the hope it pushes up support for Scottish independence.

"It's a shameless, narrow-minded tactic which the SNP has already paid the price for in elections. Scots are fed up with this game-playing, and would rather the SNP government got on and tried to make a success of Brexit."

The Scottish and UK governments have long been at odds over Brexit, with the Supreme Court currently considering a row over whether Holyrood should be allowed to legislate on the matter.