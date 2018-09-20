Sturgeon calls for Brexit to be delayed

Image caption The first minister was speaking as Theresa May met EU leaders in Salzburg

Nicola Sturgeon has called for Brexit to be delayed beyond next March if the UK has not secured a detailed agreement with the EU by then.

Scotland's first minister told the BBC it would be "absolutely reckless" to leave without knowing what will replace the country's existing relationship.

She has written to the UK's other main opposition parties urging them to back her call for a potential delay.

Prime Minister Theresa May has already said a delay is "not an option".

In a speech to her 27 European counterparts in Salzburg, Mrs May said her so-called Chequers plan for Brexit was the only credible route to a deal, and insisted there would be no delay or second referendum.

And she said the onus was therefore on the continent's leaders to find a solution if they wanted to avoid a no-deal Brexit.

But Ms Sturgeon argued that taking the UK off the "Brexit cliff edge" without an agreement "would be the most irresponsible thing any prime minister has done in a very, very long time".

She said she believed the Article 50 process would have to be delayed if there was a danger of what she has described as a "blind Brexit" - where the country leaves without a clear idea of what its future relationship with the EU will be.

'Jumping off a cliff'

The first minister added: "All of the difficult issues that have defied resolution in the last two years will be kicked into the transition period, but at that point the UK will already have left the EU.

"That seems to me to be tantamount to jumping off a cliff with a blindfold on and having no idea where the landing place is. And that is in my view as unacceptable as a no deal option.

"So if that's the choice that the House of Commons faces I think it is far more in the interests of the whole UK for Article 50 to be extended so that all of the alternative options can be properly considered rather than having this choice between the frying pan and the fire."

Ms Sturgeon said she could not put a timescale on how long the delay should be for, but that there would need to be "clarity for people" before the UK did ultimately leave.

The SNP is firmly opposed to Brexit, but has not yet backed calls by the People's Vote campaign for a second referendum to be held on the issue.

Ms Sturgeon said her party would not stand in the way of another vote on Brexit, and would be "happy to have discussions" with those advocating one.

But she added: "I think for me to become an enthusiastic advocate of that I would need some assurance that Scotland won't simply find itself in the same position all over again where Scotland votes to stay but the rest of the UK votes to leave and Scotland ends up being taken against their will."