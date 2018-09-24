Image caption Miles Briggs faces a party disciplinary hearing over the claim

A Scottish Conservative MSP is under investigation by his party over an allegation of sexual harassment.

A female worker from another party claims Miles Briggs made persistent unwanted advances on her at a social event at Holyrood in February.

His party launched an investigation in July, and a disciplinary hearing is to be held in Edinburgh later today.

The MSP said he would "completely refute" the allegations and would make a statement after the process is over.

A Scottish Conservative spokesman said: "All parties agreed to the process from the outset and were kept informed throughout. Until that process concludes, the party cannot comment.

"We agree that it is vital for women and men to feel able to report sensitive matters like these with complete confidentiality and the party has undertaken to do this since we received notification of a complaint."