Image caption The first minister says the Scottish government will make clear why it believes there is now an opportunity "to seize an alternative path"

The Scottish government is due to set out what it calls a "common sense" alternative to the UK government's Brexit plans.

A new paper will press the case for continued membership of the single market and customs union.

It is due out as First Minister Nicola Sturgeon gives a speech in London.

She will warn that MPs "should not be railroaded into accepting a bad or blindfold deal on the grounds that no deal would be a catastrophe".

The UK government said it had put forward "a precise and credible plan" for the UK's future relationship with the EU.

The so-called Chequers plan involves the UK and EU sharing a "common rulebook" for goods, but not services, so a hard border between Northern Ireland and the Republic of Ireland can be avoided.

On Sunday, the BBC learned that Scottish Tory leader Ruth Davidson and Scottish Secretary David Mundell could resign from their roles over a possible Brexit compromise.

In a letter to the prime minister they said they would not support any deal that introduces different arrangements for Northern Ireland.

'False choice'

Speaking ahead of her address in London, Ms Sturgeon said: "The UK is scheduled to leave the European Union less than six months from now - but both a withdrawal agreement and a clear, detailed statement on the future relationship must be concluded much sooner.

"As things stand, we still have no guarantee of a transition agreement or a detailed proposition setting out the future trading relationship between the UK and EU.

"The UK government seems intent on presenting a false choice between whatever bad, possibly blindfold, deal they manage to conclude and a no-deal scenario.

"However, the Scottish government will this week set out our common sense, workable alternative and make clear why we believe there is now an opportunity to seize an alternative path."

What is the Chequers plan? Agreed by the Cabinet in July 2018, it includes a “common rulebook” for all goods traded with the EU and a “facilitated customs arrangement” which aims to maintain frictionless trade in goods between the UK and the EU while allowing Britain to develop an independent trade policy with the rest of the world. The plan would end free movement of people. At the beginning of the summer the government's senior ministers held a day-long meeting about Brexit at Chequers, the prime minister's official country home in Buckinghamshire. The aim was to agree what the government wanted from negotiations with the EU about the future relationship between the UK and the EU over Brexit. The plan that emerged from the meeting has become known as the Chequers plan, or sometimes simply Chequers. The key aim of the plan is to create a free-trade area for goods moving between the EU and the UK while stopping freedom of movement for people between them. To do this, the UK would commit to collecting import taxes, known as tariffs, on behalf of the EU for goods that arrive in the UK on their way to the EU. Meanwhile, goods that were staying in the UK could be charged at a different rate, depending on any future trade deals the UK agrees with other countries. The UK would also agree to a "common rule book" with the EU for manufactured goods and food, which would mean following EU rules and standards. In the future, if the EU changed any of its standards, the UK could decide not to follow those changes but at the risk of losing the free trade agreement for those goods. The government believes the combination of the common rule book and collecting tariffs for the EU would avoid the need for checks on goods passing between the UK and the EU, including over the Irish border. However, the EU doesn't accept all proposals in the Chequers plan. It thinks the proposals amount to "cherry-picking" parts of EU membership - in other words, keeping the bits the UK wants to stay attached to, while rejecting other rules. The EU is also unconvinced the UK would be able to accurately track all the goods moving through it.

Ms Sturgeon added: "Scotland voted overwhelmingly to remain in the EU, and our duty as a government is to work as hard as we can to ensure that vote is respected and for Scotland's key interests to be protected.

"That means staying in the customs union and single market, which is around eight times bigger than the UK market alone.

"With time running short, the UK government must take stock and listen to our proposals which have the interests of the people of Scotland and the rest of the UK at their heart."

A spokesman for the UK government's Department for Exiting the European Union (Dexeu) said: "We will have an ambitious course outside of the EU that enhances our prosperity and security and that genuinely works for everyone across the UK.

"We have put forward a precise and credible plan for our future relationship with the EU and look forward to continuing to engage with the EU Commission on our proposals."

Last month, Ms Sturgeon called for Brexit to be delayed beyond next March if the UK had not secured a detailed agreement with the EU by then.

She told the BBC it would be "absolutely reckless" to leave without knowing what would replace the country's existing relationship.

Mrs May has said delay is "not an option".

Negotiations over the terms of the UK's exit and future relations have reached a critical stage, with the UK scheduled to leave on 29 March.