Image caption Jamal Khashoggi has not been seen since entering the Saudi consulate on 2 October

The Scottish government has abandoned plans to appoint an energy specialist to boost exports to Saudi Arabia.

It follows the reported killing of journalist Jamal Khashoggi, who disappeared after entering the Saudi consulate in Istanbul on 2 October.

The government published plans to recruitment five specialists for the US, Mexican, Indian, Malaysian and Saudi markets on 10 October.

However, they said the Saudi appointment would not now go ahead.

The specialist was to be tasked with helping Scots firms connect with Saudi business, government and regulatory contacts to boost the oil and gas sector.

The project to recruit the specialists is being funded by the Scottish government, Scottish Development International (SDI) and Opportunity North East.

'International concern'

The Scottish government said recruitment for the other four posts would continue as planned.

A spokesman said: "We share the widespread international concern following the disappearance of Jamal Khashoggi, and in light of those concerns SDI will not be proceeding with this particular appointment."

The Saudi government had claimed they had no information about the fate of Jamal Khashoggi.

However, state television in the kingdom reported on Saturday that the journalist had died in the consulate after a fight.

It was also reported that 18 Saudi nationals had been arrested.