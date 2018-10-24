Image caption Scottish Labour wants the hospital to remain within the Monklands community

Scottish Labour will attempt to put pressure on the Scottish government by forcing a vote at Holyrood later on the site of a new Monklands Hospital.

A panel has recommended NHS Lanarkshire use a new location at Gartcosh.

But there is opposition to that proposal and Labour want the new hospital built at the current site.

NHS Lanarkshire board members will decide on a preferred option next month, with final approval needed from the Scottish government.

Monklands Hospital has been a political issue in the past with a bitter fight over its accident and emergency unit in 2007.

The then Health Secretary Nicola Sturgeon reversed the previous Labour government's decision to close the A&E department at Monklands.

Her successor Alex Neil, who is also the constituency MSP for the area covering the hospital, campaigned in 2007 to keep the A&E open.

An NHS Lanarkshire consultation on the replacement or refurbishment of the hospital closed last week.

A panel, which included patients, staff and partners such as the Scottish Ambulance Service, determined that a new hospital in Gartcosh was the leading option.

The consultation document said Gartcosh would "deliver the best clinical outcomes for patients, and can be completed with the least disruption to services".

Scottish Labour said over 5,000 people have now signed a petition backing keeping the hospital in the community where it is currently sited.

The party is to use its opposition business time at the Scottish Parliament to vote on a motion on the issue.

'Hurt working people'

It claims a lack of transport links would make the Gartcosh option problematic.

Party leader Richard Leonard said: "People across Airdrie, Bellshill, Coatbridge and the wider area are angry over plans to close Monklands Hospital and relocate health services to a totally different site in Gartcosh.

"Over 5,000 people have signed my petition calling on the SNP health minister to intervene and stop this disastrous decision from being taken by the health board.

"Closing the hospital and relocating services to an area of North Lanarkshire which is ill-served by public transport would hurt working people across the Monklands."

The area's local MSP, the SNP's Mr Neil, and Neil Gray, SNP MP for Airdrie and Shotts, have called on Scottish Health Secretary Jeane Freeman to commission a review regarding the decision of NHS Lanarkshire to make Gartcosh the preferred site.