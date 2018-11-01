Image caption Annie Wells was found to have breached the code of conduct for MSPs

A Scottish Conservative MSP is facing a five-day ban from Holyrood for making "advance comment" on an embargoed committee report.

The parliament's standards committee unanimously ruled that Annie Wells had breached the code of conduct for MSPs.

A complaint was made that the Tory MSP had "sought political advantage" by speaking out about prisoner voting before the report had been published.

MSPs will vote on the proposed ban, which would run from Monday to Friday.

The complaint was submitted by SNP MSP Gail Ross after details of a report from the equalities and human rights committee on prisoner voting appeared in a newspaper before it had actually been published.

Standards committee convener Bill Kidd said it unanimously found that Ms Wells had breached three paragraphs of the code of conduct for MSPs "by making public press comment in advance of the publication" of the report.

He said the group "considers that the breaches justify the imposition of sanctions", recommending that she be excluded from all meetings of the parliament and its committees for five days.

Full details of the complaint and the investigation into it will be published later on Thursday.