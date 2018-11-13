Brexit deal details 'must be shared'

Image copyright PA Image caption Theresa May told the Lord Mayor's banquet that she would not agree a Brexit deal at any cost

The Scottish government has demanded to see the details of any proposed Brexit deal as a "matter of urgency".

Prime Minister Theresa May is to address her cabinet on Tuesday after saying negotiations over the UK's departure were now "in the endgame".

UK, Scottish and Welsh ministers will hold talks after the cabinet meeting.

Scotland's Brexit secretary said details of any deal must be revealed to the devolved administrations as well as to the UK government.

Late-night talks between the UK and EU in Brussels were said to have ended with "optimism on both sides", although no final deal has been agreed.

The prime minister is under pressure from Brexiteers and pro-Remain MPs as she tries to finalise a divorce deal ahead of the UK's exit from the EU on 29 March 2019.

In a speech to the Lord Mayor's banquet in London on Monday evening, she said the "immensely difficult" talks were now "in the endgame".

But major issues still need to be resolved - particularly over the Irish border - before a deal can be agreed.

Amid growing signs of discontent from several cabinet ministers over her handling of the talks, Mrs May insisted she would not sign up to a Brexit agreement "at any cost".

And Downing Street has said any suggestions that the parameters of a Brexit deal will be presented to the cabinet on Tuesday should be taken with a "bucket of salt".

Instead, the cabinet is expected to hear an update on negotiations and discuss preparations for a possible no-deal withdrawal from the EU.

The Scottish government's Brexit Secretary, Michael Russell, is travelling to London for a Joint Ministerial Committee meeting with senior UK and Welsh government politicians on Tuesday afternoon.

Speaking ahead of the meeting, Mr Russell warned that the devolved governments must not be "kept in the dark" about the progress of talks.

Mr Russell said: "The latest proposed Brexit deal must be shared with the Scottish government as a matter of urgency, on the same basis as the access granted to UK ministers.

"Given what is at stake for jobs and living standards it is imperative devolved administrations are able to scrutinise the UK's plans."

"People in Scotland voted overwhelmingly to remain in the EU and we are seeking to protect Scotland's interests as much as possible. Clearly that is harder to do if we are being kept in the dark."

A government spokesman said it was working on a deal with the EU "that works for the whole of the United Kingdom, including Scotland".

He added: "We place the utmost importance on engagement with the devolved administrations and we will continue to work closely with them as negotiations continue."

Where are we with the Brexit talks?

Both sides in the Brexit negotiations want to schedule a special summit of EU leaders at the end of November to sign off the withdrawal deal, but time is running out - with Wednesday of this week seen as being the latest that a summit could be triggered.

Brussels says it will only agree to put the wheels in motion for the summit if agreement can be reached over how to avoid a hard border between Northern Ireland and Ireland.

Several Tory MPs are unhappy at the expected shape of the deal and have warned it will not get through Parliament.

As well as Leave-supporting Conservative MPs who are worried about the UK being tied to EU rules, some pro-EU Tories also have misgivings.

Scotland's first minister, Nicola Sturgeon, has said her 35 SNP MPs would not support any deal that does not include single market and customs union membership.

And the Scottish Parliament last week voted to formally back calls for another referendum on Brexit to be held.

Mrs May's preferred plan for future relations with the EU after Brexit were agreed at Chequers - the prime minister's country retreat - in July.

Former Brexit secretary David Davis and ex-foreign secretary Boris Johnson resigned from the cabinet in protest at the plans 48 hours later.

On Friday, Transport Minister Jo Johnson resigned, saying what was on offer fell "spectacularly short" of what had been promised and calling for another referendum.