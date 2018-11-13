A77 near Stranraer closed after serious accident
- 13 November 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
The A77 in south west Scotland has been closed as a result of a serious accident.
Police said they had been called out to the incident just west of Lochans near Stranraer at about 15:30.
The road has been shut and diversions were being put in place.
A police spokesman said one vehicle was involved but no details of any injuries have been released. Motorists have been advised to avoid the area if possible.