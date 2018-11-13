Scotland politics

A77 near Stranraer closed after serious accident

  • 13 November 2018

The A77 in south west Scotland has been closed as a result of a serious accident.

Police said they had been called out to the incident just west of Lochans near Stranraer at about 15:30.

The road has been shut and diversions were being put in place.

A police spokesman said one vehicle was involved but no details of any injuries have been released. Motorists have been advised to avoid the area if possible.

