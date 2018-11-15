Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Mr Mundell is under increasing pressure over the potential impact of the Brexit deal on the integrity of the Union

The Scottish secretary has been urged to quit by one of his own colleagues over the draft Brexit deal.

In a WhatsApp message to David Mundell, Scottish Conservative MP Ross Thomson said "no Unionist" could support the proposals.

Mr Thomson said he was asking Mr Mundell "in the gentlest and kindest terms" to follow Brexit secretary Dominic Raab in quitting the cabinet.

Mr Mundell publicly backed the proposals on Wednesday evening.

He said he was doing so on the basis that a no-deal Brexit would be "appalling" for Scotland, and urged his fellow Conservative MPS to support the prime minister.

BBC Scotland understands Mr Mundell has told colleagues that he has no intention of stepping down.

Mr Raab's resignation, along with those of four others including Work and Pensions Secretary Esther McVey and junior Northern Ireland minister Shailesh Vara, is a major blow for the prime minister, who announced on Wednesday evening that her cabinet had agreed the 585-page EU withdrawal document.

Mr Raab backed Leave in the Brexit referendum and was closely involved in drafting the agreement, which sets out the terms of Britain's departure from the EU.

In his resignation letter, he said the deal represented a "very real threat to the integrity of the United Kingdom" because of special provisions for Northern Ireland.

He also said he could not accept "an indefinite backstop arrangement" for the Irish border.

In his WhatsApp message to Mr Mundell, which has been seen by BBC Scotland, Mr Thomson said the backstop arrangements "mean a separate regulatory regime in Northern Ireland and that they will be more closely aligned with the EU than the UK".

Image copyright Reuters Image caption Dominic Raab's resignation is a significant blow for the prime minister

Mr Thomson, a prominent Brexiteer who has been highly critical of the prime minister's approach, added: "We have already seen the SNP leaping on this calling for a differential deal in Scotland.

"This arrangement, I feel, is something no Unionist can support. Given that two members of the cabinet have resigned on the basis that the proposals put at risk our Union I want to urge you in the gentlest and strongest terms to follow suit."

Mr Thomson also stressed that he believes Mr Mundell is a "great Secretary of State" who is doing an "incredible job", and said he would "support you in whatever you decide".

Mr Mundell and Scottish Conservative leader Ruth Davidson warned Mrs May earlier this year that they could not back any deal that "delivers a differentiated settlement for Northern Ireland", fearing it would be a political gift to the SNP and could fuel the case for Scottish independence.

The Scottish government has argued that the deal would effectively allow Northern Ireland to remain in the single market while Scotland has to leave - giving it a competitive advantage that would be "devastating" for Scottish jobs and investment.

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption The prime minister gave a statement on the draft agreement to the House of Commons on Thursday mornig

There are now major doubts over whether Mrs May can convince enough MPs in the House of Commons to support her Brexit plan, and there have been suggestions some Tory MPs could try to force a no-confidence vote.

Mrs May told the Commons on Thursday morning that, as prime minister of the United Kingdom, she has a "responsibility to people in every part of our country and I intend to honour that promise".

And she described the draft deal as a "decisive breakthrough" in the Brexit negotiations as she urged MPs to "consider the national interest and give it their backing".

Mrs May warned: "Voting against a deal would take us all back to square one. It would mean more uncertainty, more division, and a failure to deliver on the decision of the British people that we should leave the EU.

"If we get behind a deal, we can bring our country back together and seize the opportunities that lie ahead."

Will David Mundell go, or won't he?

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Sources told the BBC earlier this year that Mr Mundell and Scottish Conservative leader Ruth Davidson would resign if Northern Ireland was given a different deal to the rest of the UK

Analysis by Philip Sim, BBC Scotland political reporter

Yesterday, the bookies slashed their odds on his resignation as a flurry of rumours circulated that he was set to jump ship.

The Scottish Secretary had written to the prime minister, alongside his 12 Scottish Tory colleagues, with warnings about the future of the fishing industry.

But he ultimately seems to have decided that there is still time for Mrs May to clarify the plans for fishing, with more details of the deal set to be laid out in advance of the summit with EU chiefs later this month.

Now, there's pressure on him over another of his Brexit "red lines" - the future of the Union.

All of the ministers who have resigned so far today have voiced fears that the deal is a threat to the integrity of the United Kingdom.

They fear that having different arrangements for Northern Ireland will drive a wedge between the different component parts of the UK - a point underlined by the SNP's demand that Scotland should also be party to any special deals.

Mr Mundell - who has also previously written to Mrs May on the subject of the Union - is now under pressure to explain why he doesn't share the concerns of a mounting number of former colleagues.

Speaking to the BBC's Good Morning Scotland programme on Thursday, the Scottish government's Brexit secretary, Mike Russell, said the prime minister was "in a mess of her own making".

And he insisted the choice facing the country was not between "Mrs May's way or no deal at all".

He said voting down the Brexit agreement in the House of Commons would give the government 28 days to come back with a set of alternative proposals.

These could include renegotiation, single market and customs union membership, staying in the EU, a general election or a second referendum on the Brexit terms.

Mr Russell said he believed the option of remaining in the EU - which the PM herself mentioned in a statement outside Downing Street after her cabinet meeting - was still "on the table".

Please upgrade your browser Your guide to Brexit jargon Enter the word or phrase you are looking for Search

He added: "When she says this is the best possible deal, it is only the best possible deal given the mess that she has made of the negotiations and given the red lines that she has put in place.

"This is a mess of her making and it is a mess which cannot be cleared up by her continuing to take this forward.

"It would be better to try and get something good, or at least passable - I don't think leaving the EU would be good - than something that will be disastrous."