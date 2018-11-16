Sturgeon urged to back 'good' Brexit deal

Image copyright PA Image caption Mr Lidington was speaking to journalists during a visit to Edinburgh

A senior UK government minister has urged Nicola Sturgeon to "listen to what Scottish business is saying" and back the draft Brexit agreement.

Scotland's first minister has pledged to oppose the proposals, which she says would be "devastating" for Scottish jobs and investment.

But Cabinet Office minister David Lidington said the biggest threat came from "prolonging the uncertainty".

He called on Ms Sturgeon to "take the good compromise deal that is on offer".

Speaking to BBC Scotland during a visit to Edinburgh, Mr Lidington said the draft deal that was unveiled by the UK government earlier this week offered a "closer economic tariff-free relationship" with the EU than any other advanced economy in the world has.

He added: "We are taking the Scottish government's views seriously, but there is a real choice for the first minister and for the Scottish government.

"Scottish business is lining up with business throughout the UK to say we want a deal. It will give us clarity, certainty, we can plan, we can count on investment, we can decide upon jobs staying in Scotland.

"The way in which to put prosperity and jobs in Scotland at risk is to prolong the uncertainty rather than to take the ambitious, good, compromise deal that is on offer."

Image caption Mr Lidington predicted the prime minister would "decisively" defeat any challenge to her leadership

Prime Minister Theresa May was hit by a series of resignations on Thursday - most notably that of her Brexit secretary, Dominic Raab, who warned that the draft agreement represented a "very real threat to the integrity of the United Kingdom" because of special provisions for Northern Ireland.

Ms Sturgeon has claimed that these provisions would give Northern Ireland a major competitive advantage by in effect allowing it to remain in the single market after Scotland and the rest of the UK leave.

She has said that the SNP's 35 MPs would oppose any deal that does not include customs union and single market membership, and has called on the UK government to "return to the negotiating table to secure a better one".

Image caption Ms Sturgeon has pledged to oppose any Brexit deal that does not include single market and customs union membership

Scottish Secretary David Mundell has faced calls to resign over the deal from his Scottish Conservative colleague Ross Thomson, who argued that "no Unionist" could support the proposals as they would be a political gift to the SNP.

But Mr Lidington insisted that the deal "defends the Union" as it had prevented Northern Ireland being "hived off", and dismissed claims that the Scottish government's concerns had been ignored.

He said: "British ministers from the prime minister down have listened to the first minister and her team. I saw the first minister myself just a week ago.

"The prime minister phoned Nicola Sturgeon after the cabinet meeting concluded on Wednesday night and I offered a further meeting today which they turned down -they didn't want that - and I've offered a meeting in London on Monday."

@NicolaSturgeon This is outrageous. My office got a call around 6pm last night to offer a meeting this morning - purpose not clear. I wasn't prepared to cancel my constituency commitments at such short notice for @scotgov to yet again have to hear empty platitudes rather than be listened to. https://t.co/8QGwEKp5Mz — Nicola Sturgeon (@NicolaSturgeon) November 16, 2018

Leading Brexiteers in the cabinet have rallied behind the prime minister amid attempts to unseat her by some Tory MPs, with Michael Gove saying he "absolutely" has confidence in Mrs May, and would not be following several other ministers out of the door.

Mr Lidington said Mrs May would "decisively" win any vote on her leadership as he praised her "old fashioned, decent, public service".

He added: "She is an intensely patriotic woman and she goes in motivated by doing her best for every family, every business, in every part of the United Kingdom.

"Frankly I'd say to my parliamentary colleagues, I would say to other people around the country, to get behind her.

"You haven't got a plausible alternative to the approach that she is putting forward. She is doing her best for the country - the national interest, I think, says that we should rally in her support."