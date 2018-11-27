Image caption Nicola Sturgeon will set out her government's fourth Brexit analysis paper at Bute House

The Scottish government is to set out an analysis paper about how the draft Brexit deal could impact on Scotland.

MPs will vote on the agreement hammered out between the UK government and EU negotiators on December 11.

The Scottish government has spoken out against the plan, and is now to put down its objections in the latest in a series of Brexit policy papers.

Scottish Brexit Secretary Mike Russell said there were "major issues left unresolved" in the deal.

The UK government insists that the withdrawal agreement is the only one on the table, and that the only alternative would be for the UK to leave the EU without a deal.

Prime Minister Theresa May has won backing for her draft Brexit deal from European leaders, but faces a battle to get it through a "meaningful vote" in the House of Commons.

SNP MPs have set themselves against it, alongside Labour, the Lib Dems and both pro-EU and Brexiteer factions of the Conservatives.

The Scottish government's latest Brexit analysis will be launched by First Minister Nicola Sturgeon at her official Bute House residence later on Tuesday, alongside Mr Russell.

He said Mrs May's plan was a "damaging deal" which would "hit the economy and living standards" in Scotland and make it harder for the NHS to attract staff.

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption The Scottish government has published a series of papers about Brexit

The MSP said: "Analysis of the deal demonstrates that this is a blindfold Brexit with major issues left unresolved.

"This means that far from providing certainty and bringing Brexit negotiations to an end, this deal will mean more years of negotiations and real economic uncertainty with no guarantee that an eventual trade deal can even be agreed.

"The Scottish government will continue to work with others to achieve a better deal keeping Scotland and the UK inside the single market and customs union and we will continue to support another referendum on EU membership."

'Brighter future'

The UK government has insisted that a better deal is not available, a point reiterated by European leaders at their summit on Sunday.

Mrs May told MPs on Monday that her plan was "the right deal for Britain because it delivers on the democratic decision of the British people".

She said: "This has been a long and complex negotiation. It has required give and take on both sides, and that is the nature of a negotiation.

"But this deal honours the result of the referendum, while providing a close economic and security relationship with our nearest neighbours, and in so doing, offers a brighter future for the British people outside of the EU. And I can say to the house with absolute certainty that there is not a better deal available."