Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Mr Salmond was first minister of Scotland between 2007 and 2014

Alex Salmond's legal challenge over how the Scottish government handled sexual harassment allegations against him is to be called for an unexpected hearing.

The former first minister has sought a judicial review of how the government investigated two misconduct complaints against him, which he denies.

A four-day hearing had been due to start on 15 January, but the Court of Session will now also sit on Tuesday.

A separate police investigation into the allegations is ongoing.

The judicial review focuses entirely on the fairness of the government's procedures, and will not have any bearing on the police inquiry.

Complaints against Mr Salmond were made to the Scottish government in January 2018, shortly after new procedures for dealing with sexual harassment claims had been introduced.

The complaints relate to alleged events dating back to 2013, when Mr Salmond was first minister. He denies any wrongdoing, calling the claims "patently ridiculous".

The former MSP and MP, who lost his Westminster seat in the 2017 general election, resigned from the SNP in August 2018 and launched a crowdfunding appeal to help pay for a judicial review of how the government handled the case.

He said the process was "unfair and unjust" because he was given no opportunity to "see and therefore properly challenge the case against me".

The government said it would be contesting the court action "vigorously", and that it was "confident" its approach was "legally sound".

Nicola Sturgeon, who succeeded Mr Salmond as first minister in 2014, said the allegations "could not be ignored or swept under the carpet".