Image copyright Andrew Milligan Image caption Finance Secretary Derek Mackay delivers his draft budget proposals on Wednesday afternoon

A week is a long time in politics, so said former Prime Minister Harold Wilson - and this week is a testament to that aphorism.

Brexit will dominate headlines, but this week is also Scottish budget week.

Finance Secretary Derek Mackay will deliver his draft spending and tax plans for 2019-20 at 3.25pm on Wednesday afternoon.

He has insisted his proposals will "protect vital public services and prioritise spending on health, education and economic investment".

Hands will reach across the aisles as he seeks to secure the backing of another party to pass it - a prospect which received a bit of a blow at the weekend as the Lib Dems pulled out of negotiations.

It seems the Scottish Greens remain the most likely partner for the Scottish government, but the party is demanding reforms to council tax - an idea which ministers have so far been resistant to.

Still, even if a deal is struck all this might have to change before the end of March - recall Chancellor Phillip Hammond has warned an emergency budget may be necessary if the UK leaves the EU without a deal.

And two Brexit statements at Holyrood will loom over the proceedings.

So, what else is happening this week?

Tuesday - fisheries

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Fishing is a small industry but has become a huge political issue

After topical questions on Tuesday afternoon, MSPs will debate fish.

While not explicitly about Brexit - instead the motion focuses on the annual fisheries negotiations at Brussels - no doubt the subject will come up.

The Scottish fishing industry is not a fan of the EU's common fisheries policy (CFP), which puts in place quotas and landing obligations.

Concerns about the sector having to continue following these rules even after Brexit have been a common theme of debate in recent weeks, particularly whether Theresa May's deal will make the UK a truly independent coastal state.

But the Scottish Tories will be keen to highlight that, since the SNP wants to remain in the EU, it would remain a part of the CFP regardless.

Afterwards, the member's business debate will see SNP MSP Angela Constance highlight the 60th anniversary of the ultrasound scanner.

Earlier in the day, the environment committee will be taking evidence on biodiversity.

Funding, strategy and the international context will all be explored, as well as the likely impact of exiting the EU on research, programmes and funding sources.

Also of interest is the health committee, which is considering the Healthcare (International Arrangements) Bill.

The Scottish government has previously committed to not passing consent memoranda for Brexit-related legislation, but given the need to ensure reciprocal healthcare remains in place for Scottish citizens abroad, it is set to flout its self-imposed restriction.

Wednesday - will there be a meaningful vote to respond to?

In addition to the budget statement, the Scottish government is scheduled to respond to the outcome of Tuesday's meaningful vote at Westminster - that's if it goes ahead.

The Scottish government remains opposed to leaving the EU whatever the outcome but it has offered to work with the UK government on what it deems to be a reasonable compromise - such as a Norway style deal.

Budget discussions will also kick off the day, as the local government committee considers council budget.

It follows the public spending watchdog warning that all 32 local authorities are facing difficult times ahead with no sign of financial pressures easing.

Since the funding of local government seems to be the difference between a budget deal or none, this committee will be one to watch.

Thursday - Scottish Brexit Bill

A rowdy first minister's questions will kick off at noon, as Nicola Sturgeon will probably be further pressed about her government's budget plans.

The Scottish Lib Dem leader Willie Rennie leads a member's debate on GP out-of-hours services in St Andrews, which were reduced back in April.

Image copyright AFP

Brexit is back on the agenda at 2pm, when the Scottish government will respond to the Supreme Court ruling regarding Holyrood's own Brexit bill.

The court is considering whether the bill passed by MSPs in March was within the Scottish Parliament's remit.

The ruling is to be delivered on Thursday morning - and will bring huge implications for the devolution settlement with it.

After that, the Scottish government will lead a debate on "demonstrating leadership in human rights".

Then MSPs will look at the Pow of Inchaffray Drainage Commission (Scotland) Bill for the final time.