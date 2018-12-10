A review into the controversial consultation process into the new Monklands Hospital site will report back by the end of February 2019.

The independent assessors, who will look at the process of NHS Lanarkshire decided on the new site, will report back to the Scottish government.

NHS Lanarkshire want to move the hospital from Airdrie to Gartcosh.

But opponents want the hospital to be rebuilt on the existing site, and claim local people's views have been ignored.

Image caption The review was ordered by Health Secretary Jeane Freeman

Health Secretary Jeane Freeman said an independent review was the best way to determine whether the appropriate consultations were made.

She said: "There were concerns raised about the process being taken by the board and whether it had been consistent with best practice and meaningfully taken on board the views of all the relevant stakeholders.

"An independent review is the best way to assess the robustness of the process so that everyone can have full confidence in it."

NHS Lanarkshire chairwoman Neena Mahal said they welcomed the review and would work to minimise potential delays to the project.

Gartcosh site

The new hospital will provide modern health facilities and a range of specialist services for patients across Lanarkshire, as well as continuing to be the local hospital for patients living within the Monklands catchment area.

The Scottish government, which will have the final say on the proposals, has not expressed any opinion on where the new hospital should be located.

The NHS Lanarkshire consultation on the replacement or refurbishment of the hospital closed in October, with a final decision on its preferred option to be made once the review is complete.

A panel of patients, staff and partners such as the Scottish Ambulance Service had previously concluded that building a new hospital in Gartcosh was the best option.

Concerns have been raised about a lack of public transport to the village - but supporters of the move argue that the new site would be close to the motorway and that other transport links would be created alongside the new hospital.

SNP MP Neil Gray and MSP Alex Neil, who both represent the Airdrie and Shotts constituency and want the hospital to remain at its current site, have previously welcomed the news of a review, and said it was "very clear that the vast majority of people in the Monklands area do not want Gartcosh as the site for the new hospital".