How will Scottish Tory MPs vote on May?

Image caption Happier times - Fresh from a successful 2017 general election, Ruth Davidson showed off the new group of Scottish Tory MPs

Scotland's 13 Conservative MPs will vote on Prime Minister Theresa May's future on Wednesday evening. What are they saying they will do?

Theresa May backers

1. Andrew Bowie (Conservative, West Aberdeenshire and Kincardine) - On his @AndrewBowieMP twitter feed, he said: "This party has always been at its best when moderate, mainstream, compassionate & governing in the national interest. That's the party I joined & am proud to represent. And in @theresa_may I'm proud to have a leader that shares those values. She has my full and unwavering support."

2. Colin Clark (Gordon) - Tweeting on his @Colin_J_Clark handle, he wrote: "This is not the time for an upheaval. I will be supporting our Prime Minister @theresa_may in the #NoConfidence vote tonight."

3. David Duguid (Banff and Buchan) - There was no public declaration on his @DavidDuguidMP feed, but he has told BBC Scotland that he will be voting for Mrs May.

4. Luke Graham (Ochil and South Perthshire) - Click on to @LukeGrahamMP's social media page and you can find out all about his up and coming surgeries but there is no message about the no confidence vote. However, he has told BBC Scotland he will be backing the PM.

5. Bill Grant (Ayr, Carrick and Cumnock) - Mr Grant is not a twitter user (so no obvious public declaration). But he has informed BBC Scotland he supports the Conservative Party leader.

6. Kirstene Hair (Angus) - A little over two hours after the no confidence vote was declared, Ms Hair used her @Kirstene4Angus twitter handle to back Mrs May.

7. Alister Jack (Dumfries and Galloway) - Mr Jack is not a twitter user, but has confirmed to the BBC that he will be supporting his party leader.

8. Stephen Kerr (Stirling) - On @stephenkerrMP says he has full confidence in Mrs May. He writes: "I will give my support to The Prime Minister tonight. She has shown herself to be a pragmatic and sensible leader who has put the country first. She has my full confidence."

9. Paul Masterton (East Renfrewshire) -There was a touch of excitement from @PM4EastRen's declaration of support for Mrs May. Mr Masterton's simple message on twitter read: "Walking to Committee Room 14 at 6pm to support the Prime Minister like" was accompanied with a video harking back to the Conservative Party's annual conference.

10. David Mundell (Secretary of State for Scotland & MP for Dumfriesshire, Clydesdale and Tweeddale) - Cabinet member @DavidMundellDCT was the first Scottish Conservative MP to tweet his support on Wednesday. He said: "PM has my full support. A leadership contest is the last thing we need. The public want us to sort #Brexit now!"

Not saying

11. Douglas Ross (Moray) - The north east MP tweeted on his @Douglas4Moray earlier this week that he did not support Mrs May's Brexit deal. However, he is remaining quiet about whether he will back his party leader in the no confidence vote.

12. John Lamont (Berwickshire, Roxburgh & Selkirk) - As a member of the Conservative's key backbench group, Mr Lamont will not be saying anything publicly. He tweeted via @John2Win "As a member of the Executive of the 1922 Committee, I will be making no comment on the ballot taking place later today."

13. Ross Thomson (Aberdeen South) - He has been a vocal Brexiteer, but he was saying nothing on @RossThomson_MP about the no confidence vote.

Not voting, but saying

Scottish Conservative Party leader Ruth Davidson will not have a ballot paper in the no confidence vote, but publicly backed Mrs May in a tweet to her 181,000 @RuthDavidsonMSP followers.