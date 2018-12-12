Image caption Long-term infrastructure projects are set to play a part in Derek Mackay's budget announcement

Scottish Finance Secretary Derek Mackay is to set out his tax and spending plans for the coming year at Holyrood "under the shadow" of Brexit.

Mr Mackay will make his draft budget announcement on Wednesday afternoon.

He said he would "protect essential public services and boost our economy" despite the UK's "chaotic approach to Brexit which hangs over our economy".

However, opposition parties have warned ministers that they will need to work hard to get the plans through a vote.

The Greens have refused to enter formal talks about supporting the minority SNP administration until they see progress on local government finance reform, and the Lib Dems have pulled out of negotiations altogether.

Mr Mackay is set to prioritise health and education spending in his third budget as Scottish finance secretary, with additional focus on welfare and infrastructure.

The MSP said his budget would be "focused on delivering the needs of today while investing for tomorrow".

He said: "The budget will set out how we will prepare the country for the future. Our spending plans for the year ahead will include long-term strategic investments that allow us to protect our essential public services, boost our economy and deliver on our commitments to the people of Scotland.

"This is a budget presented under the shadow of the UK government's chaotic approach to Brexit which hangs over our economy, our public services and risks making us all poorer in the future."

Wednesday's announcement is the first step in the budget process, which will see MSPs vote on the budget bill for the first time at the end of January.

Mr Mackay needs to win the backing of at least one opposition party to get his plans through parliament, but little progress has been made in talks so far.

The Scottish Greens have done a budget deal with the SNP two years in a row, but have refused to enter formal talks again until "meaningful progress" on local government funding reform is offered.

Co-convenor Patrick Harvie said Mr Mackay was "leaving it dangerously late" to strike a deal, saying his party had been "clear for months now about our priorities".

Image caption Budget negotiations with the Lib Dems and Greens have got off to a rocky start

He added: "It's important to remember that the government has no majority in parliament because they have no majority in the country - it would be utterly wrong for them to try and force through a budget without even trying to build agreement with other parties."

The Lib Dems said they had cut off talks with the SNP, but leader Willie Rennie said "the door is still open" if the government "puts aside its campaign for independence".

He said: "The last thing we need just now with all the chaos of Brexit is more chaos with another campaign for independence. We should be focusing on the big issues that matter for the country."

The Scottish Conservatives have said they are open to backing a deal - but only if the SNP "rule out a second referendum on independence" and cut taxes.

'Real change'

Urging Mr Mackay to "black blue, not Green", Tory MSP Murdo Fraser said: "This budget is a massive opportunity for the SNP government. Thanks to decisions made by the Conservative UK budget, he has an extra £950 in his back pocket to spend.

"There is no need to keep driving up taxes. Mr Mackay can choose instead to back economic growth. We need a budget for growth. Let's see if Mr Mackay is up for the challenge."

Scottish Labour meanwhile is urging the government to make "a real change in direction" in the budget, including "proper" funding for local government and increased spending on welfare and policing.

Leader Richard Leonard said: "We are urging the SNP to take action to prevent more cuts to local services, to end the abhorrent two-child cap on social security, and to increase Child Benefit to lift 30,000 children out of poverty.

"We need real change so our schools can deliver a first-class education, real change so our NHS can provide the best care to those who need it, and real change to end the housing crisis, fix our failing rail system, and put police back into our communities."