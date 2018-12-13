Image copyright Getty Images

Supreme Court judges are to announce their verdict on the legal challenge against Holyrood's Brexit bill.

MSPs passed legislation of their own in March after a row with UK ministers over Westminster's EU Withdrawal Bill.

But UK government law officers asked the Supreme Court to rule on whether the bill falls within Holyrood's remit.

They told the court the legislation is "fundamentally inconsistent" with UK law, but Scottish government lawyers insisted it is "perfectly practical".

The judges will hand down their ruling at the court in London at 09:30.

Scottish ministers will respond with a formal statement at Holyrood later in the day.

The UK Withdrawal from the European Union (Legal Continuity) (Scotland) Bill - known as the "continuity bill" - was passed under emergency procedures with only the Conservatives and a single Lib Dem MSP voting against it.

It was drafted as an alternative to Westminster's EU Withdrawal Bill, which MSPs refused to give their consent to following a row over how powers currently exercised from Brussels will be used after Brexit.

However, Holyrood Presiding Officer Ken Macintosh wrote an official memo saying the bill was "not within the legislative competence of the parliament".

This was denied by the Scottish government's legal advisers, but paved the way for UK law officers to apply to the Supreme Court to provide "legal certainty" about whether it was valid.

A two-day hearing was held in London in July, with the UK government arguing that the bill should be struck down.

However, the Scottish government's case was backed by lawyers from the Welsh and Northern Irish governments.

Advocate General for Scotland Lord Keen led for the UK government side in the case

What is the argument against the bill?

The UK government's law officers argued in court that the Scottish legislation would "undermine" Westminster's EU Withdrawal Act and should be struck down.

Advocate General for Scotland Lord Keen told the judges that the continuity bill was "fundamentally inconsistent" with UK law, with the Withdrawal Act having been added to a special list of protected legislation which cannot be altered by the devolved administration.

He said the Westminster bill was designed to create a "single cohesive body" rules and regulations in the UK after Brexit, and said the Holyrood bill would "directly frustrate" this by creating "dual and inconsistent regimes".

He also argued that the continuity bill cut into the reserved field of international relations, saying that "withdrawal from the EU is a matter for the UK parliament, and the devolved administrations do not have a parallel legislative competence" in this area.

Lord Advocate James Wolffe mounted a defence of the continuity bill

What does the Scottish government say?

Lord Advocate James Wolffe, speaking for the Scottish government, told the judges that the Holyrood bill "plainly" did not cut across UK or EU laws.

He said the bill "had effect only in the domestic order", and as such "cannot affect the UK's negotiations with the EU".

Mr Wolffe argued that it was "perfectly practical" for MSPs to prepare the statute book "in anticipation" of leaving the EU, and the bill is "carefully framed so that it does not do or anything or enable anything to be done while the UK remains a member of the EU".

He was backed by lawyers for the Welsh and Northern Irish governments, who said the bill was "elegantly and adroitly drafted".

The seven Supreme Court judges who heard the case have a number of options open to them

What could the judges decide?

The case was heard by a panel of seven judges - Lady Hale, Lord Reed, Lord Sumption, Lord Carnwarth, Lord Hodge, Lord Kerr and Lord Lloyd-Jones.

During the hearing, they said the case was "potentially quite confusing", and have spent almost five months deliberating.

There are three options open to the judges. They could:

Uphold the Holyrood bill in full, and allow it to proceed to get Royal Assent and become law.

Rule that the bill is entirely outwith Holyrood's competence.

Rule that some of the bill is OK, but that some of it isn't, referring the contentious parts back to MSPs to be reconsidered.

A ministerial statement has been scheduled for later on Thursday afternoon at Holyrood to set out a response to the judgement.