Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Ms Davidson praised the prime minister's determination to "deliver for the country"

Scottish Conservative leader Ruth Davidson has said Theresa May has her "full support" ahead of a vote on the prime minister's future.

Ms Davidson, who is on maternity leave after giving birth last month, tweeted that Mrs May has "cojones of steel".

Ten of her 13 Scottish Conservative MPs - including Scottish Secretary David Mundell - have said they will back the prime minister in the confidence vote.

The position of the remaining three MPs is not yet known.

They include Ross Thomson and Douglas Ross, who have both been critical of Mrs May's Brexit deal in the past.

Another MP - John Lamont - said he would not be commenting ahead of the vote as he is a member of the executive of the 1922 Committee of backbench Conservatives.

The confidence vote on Mrs May's leadership was triggered when the required 48 letters calling for a contest were delivered.

Skip Twitter post by @RuthDavidsonMSP The Prime Minister has cojones of steel and is putting in a punishing degree of effort to deliver for our country. She has my full support. — Ruth Davidson (@RuthDavidsonMSP) December 12, 2018 Report

Conservative MPs will vote from 18:00 until 20:00 on Wednesday, with the result expected an hour or so later. Mrs May needs to win a majority of the votes in order to continue as leader.

She has said she will contest the vote "with everything I have got", and has warned that a new prime minister would have to scrap or extend Article 50, the mechanism taking Britain out of the EU on 29 March. Mrs May said this would delay or even stop Brexit.

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Ten of the 13 Scottish Conservative MPs have said they will back Mrs May in the vote

Losing the vote would trigger a Conservative leadership contest in which she could not stand.

There is also an option that even if Mrs May wins - but not overwhelmingly - she may decide to stand down.