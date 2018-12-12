Scottish budget: At a glance

Image copyright PA Image caption Finance Secretary Derek Mackay started the day at the Edinburgh city centre St James Centre development

Scottish Finance Secretary Derek Mackay has set out his plans for tax and spending for the year ahead at Holyrood. What are the big ideas and spending commitments?

Taxes

Income tax - a new five-band regime came into force earlier this year and the finance secretary has decided to maintain the current rates.

He will increase the starter and basic rate thresholds by inflation in a move designed to help the lowest paid.

However, the Scottish higher rate threshold has been frozen - unlike in the rest of the UK where the threshold will go up to £50,000 from April next year - which Mr Mackay said would raise an extra £68m in revenue.

The move means the divergence between the income tax regime in Scotland and the rest of the UK continues to grow.

Other taxes

Elsewhere, the replacement system for stamp duty in Scotland (Land and Buildings Transaction Tax) is also being revamped with the amount that buy-to-let investors or holiday home buyers pay on a second residential purchase going up from 3% to 4%.

The Scottish government's Small Business Bonus Scheme is maintained, while the non-domestic poundage rates paid by businesses will see a" below-inflation increase".

Local authorities will once again be allowed to increase council tax levels by up to 3%.

Spending

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Health spending featured heavily in the draft budget

Health was the big winner with the Scottish Government proposing an increase of almost £730m in health and care services, with much of the money being passed on in so-called "Barnett consequentials" from Westminster as a result of spending commitments by the UK government south of the border.

Education spending saw a real-terms increase including a £180m pot to raise standards in schools. Almost £500m has also been committed to aid the expansion of the early learning and childcare sector.

Support for business comes in the shape of £5bn commitment for capital investment to be spent on modernising Scotland's infrastructure, including a new £50m fund for regenerating run down high streets. Initial funding of £130 million towards the establishment of a Scottish National Investment Bank has also been earmarked.

Public sector pay increases of 3% for those earning up to £36,500 have also been proposed, while those who earn between £36,500 and £80,000 will see their wages increase by 2%. Separate to the draft budget, it has been announced that MSPs will receive a 2.3% increase taking their salaries to £63,579.

Mr Mackay also said Scotland's 32 local councils will receive a real terms increase in both revenue and capital funding, taking the local government budget to £11.1bn.

The Scottish government has also committed more cash to the £2.9bn justice budget, claiming the police resource budget will be protected in real terms.

What else has he announced?

Other spending proposals in the document :

£2m has been set aside to tackle "food insecurity" in the school holidays, while £5m will go towards supporting 2,000 women return to work following a career break.

Elsewhere, the government's external affairs budget - which "supports the promotion of Scotland and its interests at home and abroad" - will increase from £17.2m to £23.9m

The 'Government Business and Constitutional Relations' budget has increased from £2.4m to £12.1m

Spending on the provision of free sanitary products in public places is proposed to jump from £1.2m to £2.8m next year.

The public agency for checking criminal records, Disclosure Scotland, sees its budget drop from £14.8m to £11.4m.

Highlands and Islands Enterprise sees its budget fall by £10m to £61.

The state-owned Glasgow Prestwick airport will be loaned another £6m in 2019-20, taking the amount of public money tied up in the Ayrshire airport to over £50m.

Fiscal forecasting

The independent economic forecaster, the Scottish Fiscal Commission, has produced forecasts on economic growth for the coming years and is predicting economic growth of 1.4% this year and 1.2% in 2019, which it says reflects "stronger recent economic performance, a more positive prospect for earnings over the next few years".

The Commission forecasts that £15.2bn of the Scottish Budget will be raised by devolved taxes in 2019-20. Income tax raises the most revenue, forecast to be £11.7bn in the next financial year.

Will it get through parliament?

Image copyright Scottish Parliament Image caption Will the budget get through a vote of MSPs?

The SNP is a minority administration, so Mr Mackay needs some help to get his plans through the final vote, which should take place next February.

The Scottish Greens have been his partners for the past two years but they are making threatening noises this year by saying they won't even enter formal negotiations until they see movement towards major reform of local government funding.

The Lib Dems, who are normally at least in the conversation, have pulled out of talks altogether after their demand that the SNP step away from any plans for a new independence referendum. For similar constitutional reasons, a deal with Labour or the Conservatives looks vanishingly unlikely.

This leaves the Greens in a strong position to make demands - and they have set their sights on scrapping the council tax in favour of "a fairer system that protects services and cuts inequality".

What can Mr Mackay do to provide the "meaningful progress" on this front that Patrick Harvie is looking for? Will the tourist tax be enough, or is he going to have to move further?

Expect the real horse-trading to begin in earnest between this announcement and the first votes on the budget bill in the new year.