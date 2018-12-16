Image copyright PA Image caption Finance Secretary Derek Mackay's plans include a commitment to mitigate the risks of Brexit

Scotland's finance secretary says he will work to win approval for his draft budget.

Derek Mackay will urge MSPs to back the Scottish government's budget plans to provide Scotland with economic certainty ahead of Brexit.

Mr Mackay announced the budget for 2019-2020 at the Scottish Parliament on Wednesday.

But it will need support from other parties to pass, as the SNP is a minority government.

Mr Mackay indicated that he would work to build a consensus ahead of a final vote, expected to take place in February.

"The Scottish budget seeks to strengthen and prepare our economy for the future, whatever our relationship with the EU, and, importantly, provides businesses in Scotland with much-needed economic stability," he said.

"In the coming weeks and months, I will work with all parties to build consensus for our spending plans in parliament and ensure we pass this budget which will help protect Scotland's future prosperity."

The spending plans announced include an investment of about £730m in health and care services, with £180m funding to raise attainment in schools.

The document also outlined a £5bn infrastructure programme and an £11.1bn local government settlement.

Mr Mackay said: "Our spending plans for 2019-20 include a commitment to mitigate the risks of Brexit as best we can, to enable our economy to thrive in any circumstances.

"If leaving the EU can be avoided, those resources currently being directed towards essential preparations can be reinvested into our public services and economy."