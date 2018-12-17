MSPs will wrap up for Christmas at the end of the week, but not before dealing with a full chamber and committee agenda.

Tuesday afternoon will see ministers respond to a Scottish government-commissioned report into the review of mesh implants which concluded that there were failings.

Issues with transvaginal mesh implants have been ongoing for a number of years after the devices left many women in chronic pain.

The initial review was deemed a "whitewash", leading to then health secretary Shona Robison calling for an investigation into how conclusions were reached.

That report, published in October, found "systematic" failings and potential conflicts of interest.

A statement will be made in parliament at 15:50 to respond to the 37 recommendations.

What else is on at Holyrood this week?

Tuesday - no deal preparation

Image copyright Getty Images

Before the mesh review statement, Brexit Secretary Michael Russell will be discussing preparations for exiting the EU.

It will focus primarily on how the Scottish government is preparing for a possible no deal scenario, though Mr Russell last week warned that "no government will be able to do everything that will be required".

The rest of the afternoon will be given over to the Damages (Investment Returns and Periodical Payments) (Scotland) Bill, and then SNP MSP David Torrance leads a member's debate on Fife alcohol support services.

In the morning, Holyrood Live will cover the Justice Committee as it takes evidence on:

the Vulnerable Witnesses (Criminal Evidence) (Scotland) Bill, which would allow vulnerable victims to give pre-recorded evidence

the Management of Offenders (Scotland) Bill, which would extend the usage of electronic tagging for offenders

Wednesday - mental health and childcare

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Demand for mental health services has been rising in recent years

Two further statements are scheduled for Wednesday afternoon, covering the important topics of mental health and childcare.

The first is on the reform of mental health services against a backdrop of rising demand, particularly for child and adolescent services.

Ministers have insisted that investment on health board services, as repeatedly called for by the opposition, is not the only way to make progress as such support will not be suitable for all.

Finance Secretary Derek Mackay last week announced a further increase in investment for mental health services to £1.1bn for 2019-20.

The budget also confirmed the government would seek to increase the number of counsellors and nurses in schools, train teachers on mental health first aid and improve access to specialist treatment.

Image copyright PA Image caption The expansion of early learning and childcare will see 1,140 free hours delivered by August 2020

Children's Minister Maree Todd will then make a statement on early learning and childcare, as we edge closer to the target to deliver 1,140 free hours of childcare.

Almost £500m has been set aside on the budget to fund the expansion, with a specific focus on recruitment of staff and refurbishing nurseries.

Before these statements, SNP MSP Alasdair Allan will lead a member's debate marking the centenary of the Iolaire disaster, before social security and local government ministers are in the spotlight for portfolio questions.

From 15:40, MSPs will return to the subject of Brexit - this time looking specifically at immigration, with a debate titled "Contribution of EU citizens to Scotland".

Last week First Minister Nicola Sturgeon urged the UK government to drop the fee EU citizens will have to pay for settling in the UK after Brexit.

It follows increasing concerns about the potential loss of EU talent Scotland's public services face.

Ending the day, Labour MSP Jackie Baillie is hosting a debate on Scottish Water's proposal to cut the the single occupancy discount.

Earlier that morning, the finance committee is due to hold its first evidence session following the publication of the draft budget. It will be looking at tax proposals with a range of stakeholders.

Thursday - FMQ and then home time

Image copyright PA

A much shorter day is planned for Thursday to allow MSPs to travel home for the holidays.

First minister's questions will take place as usual at noon, which will be the last item of business for 2018.

